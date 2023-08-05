DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.59. 5,583,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.