Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Down 7.2%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.07 and last traded at $81.52. 69,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 342,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

