Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 1,120,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,472. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

