Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWYGet Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Deutsche Wohnen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.