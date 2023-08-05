Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Deutsche Wohnen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

