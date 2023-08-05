Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Down 5.2%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €44.30 ($48.68) and last traded at €44.30 ($48.68). Approximately 4,796,486 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.72 ($51.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.02 and a 200-day moving average of €42.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.65.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

