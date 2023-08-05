Desjardins Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$20.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.20 million, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$14.56 and a 52-week high of C$25.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is -48.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.