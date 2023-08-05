Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Issues Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Denbury Trading Down 0.0 %

DEN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denbury by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,186,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denbury by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Denbury

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

