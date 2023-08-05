Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.83 ($1.53).

ROO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -953.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 133 ($1.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

