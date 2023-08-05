DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

DBVT stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

