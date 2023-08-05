Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Dana by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Dana by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.