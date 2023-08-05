Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Dana’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

