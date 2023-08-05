DA Davidson Raises Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $81.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

