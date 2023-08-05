Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

