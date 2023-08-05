Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells $319,472.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

