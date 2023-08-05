CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

