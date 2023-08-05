CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 559,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.