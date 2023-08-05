CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Northland Securities

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 559,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.