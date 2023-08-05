Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

