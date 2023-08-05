Critical Analysis: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hyperfine and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $7.94 million 24.53 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -3.11 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.14 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

