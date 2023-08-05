Credit Suisse Group Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $395.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

NYSE PAYC traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, reaching $290.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,637. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.20 and its 200-day moving average is $305.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

