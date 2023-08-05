Credit Suisse Group Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $309,752.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $309,752.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.