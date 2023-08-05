CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CRA International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,610. The company has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

