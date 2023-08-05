Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.