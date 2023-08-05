ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

