Contrasting LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Arteris has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arteris alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -57.12% -73.37% -24.63% LightPath Technologies -14.30% -15.01% -9.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $51.78 million 4.92 -$27.39 million ($0.88) -8.18 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.89 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -11.25

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arteris. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arteris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arteris and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Arteris on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.