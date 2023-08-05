Contrasting Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and Exagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exagen $45.56 million 0.93 -$47.39 million ($2.52) -1.00

Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Exagen -90.98% -79.22% -41.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fortrea and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fortrea and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exagen has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 152.32%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than Fortrea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exagen beats Fortrea on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

