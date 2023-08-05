Contrasting Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coterra Energy and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.31 $4.07 billion $5.24 5.27 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

