Contrasting ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALIOF and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.13 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.15

Profitability

ALIOF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

This table compares ALIOF and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALIOF N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ALIOF and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,169.84%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than ALIOF.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats ALIOF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

