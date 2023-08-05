Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 7,398,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,181. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,836,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,836,262.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock valued at $38,745,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 985.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 51.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 86.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 45.3% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 697,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

