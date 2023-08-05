Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40 to $4.65 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.1 %

COLM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 781,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,943. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

