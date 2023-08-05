Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Down 3.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 1,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Next Level Private LLC owned 2.01% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

