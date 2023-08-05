Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,154 shares of company stock worth $14,444,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

