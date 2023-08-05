Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Codexis Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,648,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,280. Codexis has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Codexis

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

