Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,319 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

