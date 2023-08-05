Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 4.8%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 2,582,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,471,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

