Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.77.
Clorox stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 2,478,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
