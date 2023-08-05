Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.77.

Clorox stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 2,478,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

