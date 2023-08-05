ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,222.92 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,668 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $99,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,644,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,157,467.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,216 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $890,422.32.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,885 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 175,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

