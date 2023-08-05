Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YOU. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Trading Down 4.5 %

Clear Secure stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.