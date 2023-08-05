Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 338,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,732. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $106.05 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.