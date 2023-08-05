Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.
Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
