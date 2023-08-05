Citigroup Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $146.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. 1,707,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

