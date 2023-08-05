Citigroup Downgrades Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Axiata Group Berhad Price Performance
Axiata Group Berhad stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Axiata Group Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile
