Citigroup Downgrades Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Axiata Group Berhad Price Performance

Axiata Group Berhad stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Axiata Group Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Axiata Group Berhad alerts:

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.