Citigroup Downgrades Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) to Neutral

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTFFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Axiata Group Berhad Price Performance

Axiata Group Berhad stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Axiata Group Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

