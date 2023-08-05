Citigroup Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $133.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 104.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.