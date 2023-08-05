Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.
Chuy’s Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.