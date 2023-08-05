Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Chuy's Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy's

Chuy's Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

