Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

NYSE CIM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

