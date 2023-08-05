Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.
Chimera Investment Trading Up 6.2 %
NYSE CIM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
