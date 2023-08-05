Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading Down 0.5%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRGU. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 83.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.