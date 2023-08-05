Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ CERE traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

