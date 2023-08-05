CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

CDW stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.87. The company had a trading volume of 721,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 84.91% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

