Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Down 1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €99.00 ($108.79) and last traded at €101.20 ($111.21). 124,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.20 ($112.31).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €119.53. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

