Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

